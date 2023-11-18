Saturday's contest that pits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) against the Howard Bison (2-2) at Jersey Mike's Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-65 in favor of Rutgers, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 18.

The matchup has no line set.

Rutgers vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Rutgers vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 79, Howard 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Rutgers vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Rutgers (-13.3)

Rutgers (-13.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Rutgers Performance Insights

Last year, Rutgers was 266th in the nation on offense (68.4 points scored per game) and 11th-best defensively (61.1 points conceded).

On the boards, the Scarlet Knights were 58th in college basketball in rebounds (33.9 per game) last season. They were 175th in rebounds allowed (31.1 per game).

Last season Rutgers was ranked 46th in the country in assists with 15.1 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Scarlet Knights were 329th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (5.7) last season. They were 291st in 3-point percentage at 32.1%.

Rutgers gave up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 30.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 177th and 31st, respectively, in the nation.

Rutgers attempted 69.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 30.2% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 77.5% of Rutgers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 22.5% were 3-pointers.

Howard Performance Insights

Offensively, Howard put up 75.3 points per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 72.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (254th-ranked).

Last season the Bison pulled down 32.4 boards per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 29.4 rebounds per contest (71st-ranked).

Howard ranked 52nd in the nation with 14.9 assists per contest.

Although the Bison committed 15.9 turnovers per game (-2-worst in college basketball), they ranked 22nd-best in college basketball by forcing 15.0 turnovers per contest.

With 8.1 three-pointers per game, the Bison ranked 92nd in college basketball. They sported a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 29th in college basketball.

Last year Howard gave up 7.2 three-pointers per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 34.1% (205th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Howard took 63% two-pointers, accounting for 69.8% of the team's buckets. It shot 37% from three-point land (30.2% of the team's baskets).

