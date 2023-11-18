The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) face the Howard Bison (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 airing on B1G+.

Rutgers vs. Howard Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)

Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Howard Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Rutgers vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 75.3 90th 11th 61.1 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 58th 33.9 Rebounds 32.4 134th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 46th 15.1 Assists 14.9 52nd 61st 10.7 Turnovers 15.9 361st

