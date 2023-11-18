The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) face the Howard Bison (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 airing on B1G+.

Rutgers vs. Howard Game Information

Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)

  • Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Howard Top Players (2022-23)

  • Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Rutgers vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 75.3 90th
11th 61.1 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
58th 33.9 Rebounds 32.4 134th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th
329th 5.7 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
46th 15.1 Assists 14.9 52nd
61st 10.7 Turnovers 15.9 361st

