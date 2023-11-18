Rutgers vs. Howard November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) face the Howard Bison (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 airing on B1G+.
Rutgers vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)
- Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Howard Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Rutgers vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rutgers Rank
|Rutgers AVG
|Howard AVG
|Howard Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|75.3
|90th
|11th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|58th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
