The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) and the Howard Bison (2-2) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Jersey Mike's Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Rutgers vs. Howard Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023

B1G+

B1G+ Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rutgers vs Howard Betting Records & Stats

The Scarlet Knights were 20-14-0 against the spread last season.

Howard won 18 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Rutgers vs. Howard Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rutgers 68.4 143.7 61.1 133.7 132.9 Howard 75.3 143.7 72.6 133.7 145.6

Additional Rutgers vs Howard Insights & Trends

Last year, the Scarlet Knights put up just 4.2 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Bison gave up (72.6).

Rutgers went 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

The Bison put up an average of 75.3 points per game last year, 14.2 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 61.1 points last season, Howard went 12-11 against the spread and 18-9 overall.

Rutgers vs. Howard Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rutgers 20-14-0 13-20-1 Howard 18-14-0 16-16-0

Rutgers vs. Howard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rutgers Howard 14-6 Home Record 12-2 4-7 Away Record 6-8 13-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 8-11-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

