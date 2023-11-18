Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 18?
Can we expect Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights
- Nugent-Hopkins has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 61 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Nugent-Hopkins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|18:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|24:02
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 7-4
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
