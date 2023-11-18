The Edmonton Oilers, including Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, will be in action Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you're considering a bet on Nugent-Hopkins against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In three of 15 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In seven of 15 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in six of 15 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Nugent-Hopkins' implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 15 Games 2 11 Points 2 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.