Should you bet on Ryan Pulock to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Calgary Flames meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Pulock stats and insights

  • Pulock has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
  • Pulock has zero points on the power play.
  • Pulock averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Pulock recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:40 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:27 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:18 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:29 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:31 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 26:32 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 24:44 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:43 Away W 2-0

Islanders vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

