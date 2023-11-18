Will Sam Gagner Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 18?
Should you wager on Sam Gagner to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gagner stats and insights
- In one of seven games so far this season, Gagner has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Gagner's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 61 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.