Should you wager on Sam Gagner to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner stats and insights

In one of seven games so far this season, Gagner has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.

Gagner's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 61 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

