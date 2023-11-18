For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Scott Laughton a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Laughton stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Laughton scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).
  • Laughton has no points on the power play.
  • Laughton averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:33 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:57 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:42 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:49 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 10:28 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:08 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.