Will Scott Laughton Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 18?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Scott Laughton a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Laughton stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Laughton scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).
- Laughton has no points on the power play.
- Laughton averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.5%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Laughton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:57
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|16:49
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|10:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:08
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 6-2
Flyers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
