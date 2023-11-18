Will Scott Mayfield Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 18?
In the upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Scott Mayfield to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mayfield stats and insights
- Mayfield is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Mayfield has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mayfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:21
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.