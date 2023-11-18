Sean Couturier and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Wells Fargo Center. Does a bet on Couturier interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Couturier vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Couturier has averaged 16:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In three of 14 games this year, Couturier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 14 games this year, Couturier has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Couturier has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Couturier's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Couturier Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 40 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 14 Games 1 11 Points 0 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.