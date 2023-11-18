Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 18?
The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sebastian Aho score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Aho stats and insights
- Aho is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Aho has picked up two assists on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|12:33
|Away
|W 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.