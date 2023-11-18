Taylor Hall will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators face off on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Hall? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Taylor Hall vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Hall Season Stats Insights

Hall's plus-minus this season, in 11:46 per game on the ice, is -2.

In two of eight games this year, Hall has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in four of eight games this season, Hall has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of eight contests this season, Hall has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Hall has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Hall having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hall Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 8 Games 1 4 Points 1 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

