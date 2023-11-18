The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny included, will meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Konecny's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Konecny vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny has averaged 18:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Konecny has a goal in seven games this season out of 16 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Konecny has a point in nine games this season (out of 16), including multiple points five times.

In four of 16 games this year, Konecny has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Konecny hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Konecny Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 16 Games 2 14 Points 0 10 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.