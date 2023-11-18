Travis Sanheim will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights play at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Does a wager on Sanheim intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Sanheim vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Sanheim has averaged 26:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In two of 16 games this season, Sanheim has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Sanheim has a point in nine games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

Sanheim has an assist in nine of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Sanheim's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 40 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 16 Games 3 14 Points 2 2 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.