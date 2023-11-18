Tyler Toffoli will be among those in action Saturday when his New Jersey Devils face the New York Rangers at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Toffoli in that upcoming Devils-Rangers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

In Toffoli's 15 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Toffoli has a point in 10 games this season (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

In six of 15 games this year, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 65.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 30 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 2 15 Points 1 9 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.