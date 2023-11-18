Tyson Foerster and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Foerster against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Tyson Foerster vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Foerster has averaged 14:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Through 15 games this year, Foerster has yet to score a goal.

In three of 15 games this season, Foerster has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Foerster has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 15 games played.

Foerster's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Foerster has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Foerster Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 40 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 15 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

