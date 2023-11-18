The UCSD Tritons (3-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Navy Midshipmen (0-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCSD vs. Navy Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCSD Stats Insights

The Tritons shot 43.0% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.

UCSD had a 7-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Midshipmen ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tritons finished 312th.

Last year, the Tritons scored 68.6 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 64.9 the Midshipmen allowed.

UCSD went 9-10 last season when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Navy Stats Insights

The Midshipmen's 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Tritons allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Navy went 11-8 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Midshipmen were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tritons finished 325th.

The Midshipmen's 69.4 points per game last year were just 3.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Tritons gave up to opponents.

Navy went 14-2 last season when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

UCSD Home & Away Comparison

UCSD averaged 71.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

The Tritons ceded 74.6 points per game in home games, compared to 71.4 in away games.

In home games, UCSD sunk 7.7 treys per game, which was the same number it averaged when playing on the road. It owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.0%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).

Navy Home & Away Comparison

Navy averaged 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.

At home, the Midshipmen conceded 62.5 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.2).

Navy drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (37.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Denver W 95-87 LionTree Arena 11/11/2023 San Diego W 69-63 LionTree Arena 11/13/2023 La Verne W 116-57 LionTree Arena 11/18/2023 Navy - LionTree Arena 11/24/2023 Idaho - Redhawk Center 11/26/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center

Navy Upcoming Schedule