The UCSD Tritons (3-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Navy Midshipmen (0-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCSD vs. Navy Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCSD Stats Insights

  • The Tritons shot 43.0% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.
  • UCSD had a 7-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Midshipmen ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tritons finished 312th.
  • Last year, the Tritons scored 68.6 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 64.9 the Midshipmen allowed.
  • UCSD went 9-10 last season when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Navy Stats Insights

  • The Midshipmen's 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Tritons allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • Navy went 11-8 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Midshipmen were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tritons finished 325th.
  • The Midshipmen's 69.4 points per game last year were just 3.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Tritons gave up to opponents.
  • Navy went 14-2 last season when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

UCSD Home & Away Comparison

  • UCSD averaged 71.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
  • The Tritons ceded 74.6 points per game in home games, compared to 71.4 in away games.
  • In home games, UCSD sunk 7.7 treys per game, which was the same number it averaged when playing on the road. It owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.0%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).

Navy Home & Away Comparison

  • Navy averaged 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
  • At home, the Midshipmen conceded 62.5 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.2).
  • Navy drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (37.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Denver W 95-87 LionTree Arena
11/11/2023 San Diego W 69-63 LionTree Arena
11/13/2023 La Verne W 116-57 LionTree Arena
11/18/2023 Navy - LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Idaho - Redhawk Center
11/26/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center

Navy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Campbell L 59-48 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/10/2023 Temple L 75-68 Navy Alumni Hall
11/18/2023 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena
11/20/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/29/2023 VMI - Navy Alumni Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.