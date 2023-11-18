How to Watch UCSD vs. Navy on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The UCSD Tritons (3-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Navy Midshipmen (0-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UCSD vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UCSD Stats Insights
- The Tritons shot 43.0% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.
- UCSD had a 7-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Midshipmen ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tritons finished 312th.
- Last year, the Tritons scored 68.6 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 64.9 the Midshipmen allowed.
- UCSD went 9-10 last season when scoring more than 64.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Navy Stats Insights
- The Midshipmen's 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Tritons allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Navy went 11-8 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Midshipmen were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tritons finished 325th.
- The Midshipmen's 69.4 points per game last year were just 3.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Tritons gave up to opponents.
- Navy went 14-2 last season when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.
UCSD Home & Away Comparison
- UCSD averaged 71.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- The Tritons ceded 74.6 points per game in home games, compared to 71.4 in away games.
- In home games, UCSD sunk 7.7 treys per game, which was the same number it averaged when playing on the road. It owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.0%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).
Navy Home & Away Comparison
- Navy averaged 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
- At home, the Midshipmen conceded 62.5 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.2).
- Navy drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (37.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCSD Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Denver
|W 95-87
|LionTree Arena
|11/11/2023
|San Diego
|W 69-63
|LionTree Arena
|11/13/2023
|La Verne
|W 116-57
|LionTree Arena
|11/18/2023
|Navy
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Idaho
|-
|Redhawk Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
Navy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Campbell
|L 59-48
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/10/2023
|Temple
|L 75-68
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/18/2023
|@ UCSD
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|VMI
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.