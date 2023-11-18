The UCSD Tritons (3-0) welcome in the Navy Midshipmen (0-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCSD vs. Navy matchup.

UCSD vs. Navy Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCSD vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

UCSD vs. Navy Betting Trends (2022-23)

UCSD went 12-14-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 17 Tritons games hit the over.

Navy compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last year.

Midshipmen games went over the point total 18 out of 28 times last year.

