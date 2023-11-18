Saturday's game between the UCSD Tritons (3-0) and the Navy Midshipmen (0-2) at LionTree Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-55 and heavily favors UCSD to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 18.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UCSD vs. Navy Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

UCSD vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSD 86, Navy 55

Spread & Total Prediction for UCSD vs. Navy

Computer Predicted Spread: UCSD (-30.4)

UCSD (-30.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCSD Performance Insights

UCSD was 259th in the nation in points scored (68.6 per game) and 264th in points allowed (73.0) last season.

The Tritons were 312th in college basketball in rebounds per game (29.1) and 314th in rebounds conceded (33.5) last year.

Last season UCSD was ranked 268th in college basketball in assists with 12.0 per game.

With 7.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.8% from downtown last year, the Tritons were 149th and 254th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, UCSD was 252nd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.8 last season. It was 327th in 3-point percentage allowed at 36.4%.

Last season, UCSD attempted 40.4% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.6% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.8% of UCSD's buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.2% were 2-pointers.

Navy Performance Insights

Offensively, Navy posted 69.4 points per game (232nd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 64.9 points per contest at the other end of the court (41st-ranked).

The Midshipmen averaged 31.6 rebounds per game (187th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 28.7 rebounds per contest (43rd-ranked).

Navy ranked 56th in the country with 14.8 assists per contest.

The Midshipmen ranked 51st in college basketball with 10.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 133rd with 12.4 forced turnovers per game.

The Midshipmen sank 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 37.1% three-point percentage (35th-ranked).

Navy ranked 177th in college basketball with 7.2 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 205th with a 34.1% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Navy took 63.7% two-pointers (accounting for 70.3% of the team's baskets) and 36.3% three-pointers (29.7%).

