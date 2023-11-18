The UCSD Tritons (1-0) will meet the Navy Midshipmen (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UCSD vs. Navy Game Information

UCSD Top Players (2022-23)

  • Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Roddie Anderson III: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jace Roquemore: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Emmanuel Tshimanga: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Navy Top Players (2022-23)

  • Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

UCSD vs. Navy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCSD Rank UCSD AVG Navy AVG Navy Rank
259th 68.6 Points Scored 69.4 232nd
264th 73.0 Points Allowed 64.9 41st
312th 29.1 Rebounds 31.6 187th
325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.7 134th
268th 12.0 Assists 14.8 56th
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.6 51st

