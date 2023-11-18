The UCSD Tritons (1-0) will meet the Navy Midshipmen (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UCSD vs. Navy Game Information

UCSD Top Players (2022-23)

Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Roddie Anderson III: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jace Roquemore: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Emmanuel Tshimanga: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Navy Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

UCSD vs. Navy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCSD Rank UCSD AVG Navy AVG Navy Rank 259th 68.6 Points Scored 69.4 232nd 264th 73.0 Points Allowed 64.9 41st 312th 29.1 Rebounds 31.6 187th 325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.7 134th 268th 12.0 Assists 14.8 56th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.6 51st

