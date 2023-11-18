UCSD vs. Navy: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The UCSD Tritons (3-0) and the Navy Midshipmen (0-2) hit the court at LionTree Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
UCSD vs. Navy Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: San Diego, California
- Venue: LionTree Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
UCSD vs Navy Betting Records & Stats
- The Tritons were 12-14-0 against the spread last season.
- Navy put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread last year.
UCSD vs. Navy Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UCSD
|68.6
|138
|73.0
|137.9
|135.0
|Navy
|69.4
|138
|64.9
|137.9
|134.1
Additional UCSD vs Navy Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Tritons scored just 3.7 more points per game (68.6) than the Midshipmen allowed (64.9).
- UCSD went 10-7 against the spread and 9-10 overall last season when scoring more than 64.9 points.
- The Midshipmen put up an average of 69.4 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Tritons gave up to opponents.
- Navy put together an 8-1 ATS record and a 10-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.0 points.
UCSD vs. Navy Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UCSD
|12-14-0
|17-9-0
|Navy
|15-13-0
|18-10-0
UCSD vs. Navy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UCSD
|Navy
|4-10
|Home Record
|9-6
|6-9
|Away Record
|9-7
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-6-0
|71.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.0
|66.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.8
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-4-0
