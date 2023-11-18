The UCSD Tritons (3-0) and the Navy Midshipmen (0-2) hit the court at LionTree Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

UCSD vs. Navy Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under
- Not Set Not Set

UCSD vs Navy Betting Records & Stats

The Tritons were 12-14-0 against the spread last season.

Navy put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread last year.

UCSD vs. Navy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSD 68.6 138 73.0 137.9 135.0 Navy 69.4 138 64.9 137.9 134.1

Additional UCSD vs Navy Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tritons scored just 3.7 more points per game (68.6) than the Midshipmen allowed (64.9).

UCSD went 10-7 against the spread and 9-10 overall last season when scoring more than 64.9 points.

The Midshipmen put up an average of 69.4 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Tritons gave up to opponents.

Navy put together an 8-1 ATS record and a 10-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.0 points.

UCSD vs. Navy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSD 12-14-0 17-9-0 Navy 15-13-0 18-10-0

UCSD vs. Navy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCSD Navy 4-10 Home Record 9-6 6-9 Away Record 9-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-4-0

