Will Vincent Desharnais Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 18?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Vincent Desharnais a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Desharnais stats and insights
- Desharnais has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- Desharnais has no points on the power play.
- Desharnais' shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Desharnais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:37
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|L 7-4
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
