Will Warren Foegele Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 18?
Can we count on Warren Foegele finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Foegele stats and insights
- Foegele has scored in two of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Foegele has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are allowing 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Foegele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:15
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|13:38
|Away
|L 7-4
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
