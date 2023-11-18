Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
The available options on the Week 12 college football schedule include Big Ten teams involved in six games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Iowa (-3) against Illinois is the best bet against the spread, while betting on the total in the Illinois vs. Iowa matchup carries the best value. Get more stats and insights on those and other contests in the article below.
Best Week 12 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Iowa -3 vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 13.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Northwestern +3 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Northwestern by 5.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Ohio State -27.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio State by 31.8 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 12 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 32.5 - Illinois vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Total: 42.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 49.5 - Minnesota vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Total: 45.8 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 36.5 - Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Total: 39.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Week 12 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Ohio State
|10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
|33.3 / 9.9
|428.8 / 262.3
|Michigan
|10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
|39.0 / 7.5
|410.5 / 232.1
|Penn State
|8-2 (5-2 Big Ten)
|37.7 / 13.1
|378.4 / 239.7
|Iowa
|8-2 (5-2 Big Ten)
|18.8 / 12.3
|243.0 / 280.7
|Maryland
|6-4 (3-4 Big Ten)
|28.9 / 22.4
|396.5 / 339.7
|Rutgers
|6-4 (3-4 Big Ten)
|24.1 / 18.3
|310.6 / 295.1
|Nebraska
|5-5 (3-4 Big Ten)
|18.9 / 18.2
|313.1 / 306.9
|Minnesota
|5-5 (3-4 Big Ten)
|22.5 / 25.8
|318.6 / 364.0
|Northwestern
|5-5 (3-4 Big Ten)
|20.5 / 22.8
|295.3 / 332.1
|Wisconsin
|5-5 (3-4 Big Ten)
|22.2 / 19.6
|371.5 / 332.6
|Illinois
|5-5 (3-4 Big Ten)
|23.8 / 29.3
|395.7 / 387.9
|Purdue
|3-7 (2-5 Big Ten)
|23.7 / 31.1
|366.3 / 389.7
|Indiana
|3-7 (1-6 Big Ten)
|21.4 / 30.0
|324.3 / 391.1
|Michigan State
|3-7 (1-6 Big Ten)
|16.7 / 27.7
|306.0 / 369.4
