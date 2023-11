Week 12 of the college football slate includes five games featuring CUSA teams in action. Read below to see up-to-date results and key players.

UMass vs. Liberty | UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee | Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State

Week 12 CUSA Results

Liberty 49 UMass 25

Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-26)

Liberty (-26) Pregame Total: 64.5

Liberty Leaders

Passing: Kaidon Salter (11-for-16, 225 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Kaidon Salter (11-for-16, 225 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Salter (13 ATT, 118 YDS, 2 TDs)

Salter (13 ATT, 118 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Kylen Austin (2 TAR, 1 REC, 46 YDS)

UMass Leaders

Passing: Taisun Phommachanh (22-for-38, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Taisun Phommachanh (22-for-38, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Kay'Ron Adams (17 ATT, 92 YDS, 1 TD)

Kay'Ron Adams (17 ATT, 92 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Mark Pope (10 TAR, 6 REC, 90 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Liberty UMass 549 Total Yards 391 225 Passing Yards 293 324 Rushing Yards 98 2 Turnovers 3

Middle Tennessee 34 UTEP 30

Pregame Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-8.5)

Middle Tennessee (-8.5) Pregame Total: 47.5

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato (18-for-35, 242 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Nicholas Vattiato (18-for-35, 242 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Vattiato (15 ATT, 92 YDS)

Vattiato (15 ATT, 92 YDS) Receiving: Holden Willis (10 TAR, 6 REC, 105 YDS, 2 TDs)

UTEP Leaders

Passing: Cade McConnell (24-for-41, 364 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Cade McConnell (24-for-41, 364 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Deion Hankins (13 ATT, 48 YDS, 1 TD)

Deion Hankins (13 ATT, 48 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kelly Akharaiyi (11 TAR, 6 REC, 138 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Middle Tennessee UTEP 427 Total Yards 453 242 Passing Yards 364 185 Rushing Yards 89 2 Turnovers 3

Jacksonville State 56 Louisiana Tech 17

Pregame Favorite: Jacksonville State (-9.5)

Jacksonville State (-9.5) Pregame Total: 54.5

Jacksonville State Leaders

Passing: Zion Webb (6-for-17, 106 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Zion Webb (6-for-17, 106 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Malik Jackson (9 ATT, 193 YDS, 2 TDs)

Malik Jackson (9 ATT, 193 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Sean Brown (3 TAR, 1 REC, 58 YDS)

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Passing: Hank Bachmeier (24-for-37, 198 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Hank Bachmeier (24-for-37, 198 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Bachmeier (4 ATT, 20 YDS)

Bachmeier (4 ATT, 20 YDS) Receiving: Smoke Harris (11 TAR, 9 REC, 61 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Jacksonville State Louisiana Tech 628 Total Yards 269 106 Passing Yards 225 522 Rushing Yards 44 1 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 12 CUSA Games

Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arkansas (-28.5)

