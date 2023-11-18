Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
Two of the country's strongest defenses battle when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) take college football's 25th-ranked scoring D into a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5), who have the No. 18 defense, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Badgers are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 36.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-4.5)
|36.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-4.5)
|36.5
|-205
|+168
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in seven opportunities).
- Nebraska has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Cornhuskers have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
