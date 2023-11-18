When the Calgary Flames play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Yegor Sharangovich find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

Sharangovich has no points on the power play.

Sharangovich averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 2 0 2 17:55 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:43 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:23 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 3-1

Flames vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

