Should you wager on Yegor Zamula to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

Zamula has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Zamula has no points on the power play.

Zamula's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 40 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 3-1 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:51 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:25 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

