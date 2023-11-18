Will Zach Hyman Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 18?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Zach Hyman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hyman stats and insights
- Hyman has scored in six of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
- Hyman averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hyman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|3
|3
|0
|19:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:00
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|18:25
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|L 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.