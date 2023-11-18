For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Zach Hyman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

  • Hyman has scored in six of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
  • Hyman averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.5%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Hyman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:18 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:20 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 19:27 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:00 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:33 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 2 1 1 18:25 Home W 5-2
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:40 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:04 Away L 7-4

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

