Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Amalie Arena. If you'd like to wager on Hyman's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Zach Hyman vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:24 per game on the ice, is +2.

In six of 15 games this year, Hyman has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 15 games this year, Hyman has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Hyman has an assist in five of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

Hyman has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 15 Games 2 15 Points 3 8 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

