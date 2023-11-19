Aaron Jones will be up against the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Jones has amassed 231 rushing yards on 62 carries (38.5 ypg), including two trips to the end zone. In addition, Jones has 166 receiving yards (27.7 ypg) on 18 catches while scoring one receiving touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jones and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jones vs. the Chargers

Jones vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Chargers during the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has given up one or more rushing TDs to 10 opposing players this year.

The Chargers have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Jones will square off against the NFL's 11th-ranked run defense this week. The Chargers give up 102.0 yards on the ground per contest.

The Chargers' defense is ranked 26th in the NFL with 11 rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Packers vs Chargers on Fubo!

Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jones with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones has gone over his rushing yards total one time in six opportunities this season.

The Packers, who are 22nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.3% of the time while running 42.7%.

He has carried the ball in 62 of his team's 224 total rushing attempts this season (27.7%).

Jones has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has three total touchdowns this season (15.8% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

He has 14 red zone carries for 34.1% of the team share (his team runs on 45.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Aaron Jones Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Jones Receiving Insights

In four of six games this year, Jones has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jones has received 9.3% of his team's 301 passing attempts this season (28 targets).

He is averaging 5.9 yards per target (111th in NFL play), picking up 166 yards on 28 passes thrown his way.

Jones, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

With eight red zone targets, Jones has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 73 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.