The Buffalo Sabres' John-Jason Peterka and the Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at United Center.

Blackhawks vs. Sabres Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard has totaled nine goals (0.6 per game) and dished out five assists (0.3 per game), taking three shots per game and shooting 20%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 14 total points (0.9 per game).

Chicago's Corey Perry has posted nine total points (0.6 per game), with four goals and five assists.

This season, Chicago's Kurashev has eight points, courtesy of three goals (fourth on team) and five assists (third).

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 1-6-0 in seven games this season, conceding 25 goals (3.9 goals against average) with 190 saves and an .884 save percentage, 57th in the league.

Sabres Players to Watch

One of Buffalo's leading offensive players this season is Casey Mittelstadt, with 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 17:27 per game.

Jeff Skinner has picked up 13 points (0.8 per game), scoring seven goals and adding six assists.

Peterka's total of 12 points is via seven goals and five assists.

Eric Comrie (1-2-0) has a goals against average of 2.6 on the season. His .898% save percentage ranks 38th in the NHL.

Blackhawks vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 24th 2.82 Goals Scored 2.53 29th 17th 3.24 Goals Allowed 3.53 25th 26th 29 Shots 26.4 31st 12th 30.1 Shots Allowed 34.2 29th 30th 10.2% Power Play % 12% 27th 9th 84.62% Penalty Kill % 78% 18th

