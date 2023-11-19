The Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) will play the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Cal Baptist vs. Cal Poly Game Information

Cal Baptist Top Players (2022-23)

Taran Armstrong: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Riley Battin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hunter Goodrick: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Reed Nottage: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Joe Quintana: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cal Poly Top Players (2022-23)

Noah Pick: PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

Brantly Stevenson: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Alimamy Koroma: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Trevon Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Chance Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cal Baptist vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank 232nd 69.4 Points Scored 60.8 358th 46th 65.3 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 61st 33.8 Rebounds 28.9 319th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 5.5 338th 88th 14.3 Assists 10.3 349th 99th 11.0 Turnovers 13.1 294th

