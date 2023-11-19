Sunday's game features the Georgetown Hoyas (2-2) and the American Eagles (2-2) squaring off at Capital One Arena (on November 19) at 4:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-69 victory for Georgetown.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Georgetown vs. American Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Georgetown vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 75, American 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. American

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-6.1)

Georgetown (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown Performance Insights

Offensively, Georgetown was the 231st-ranked team in college basketball (69.5 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 10th-worst (78.1 points allowed per game).

On the boards, the Hoyas were 101st in the nation in rebounds (33.0 per game) last year. They were 332nd in rebounds allowed (34.0 per game).

Last season Georgetown was ranked 274th in the country in assists with 11.9 per game.

The Hoyas were 324th in the nation in 3-pointers made (5.8 per game) and 24th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.9%) last year.

Defensively, Georgetown was worst in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.6 last year. And it was worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 38.9%.

The Hoyas attempted 31% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 69% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22.6% of the Hoyas' baskets were 3-pointers, and 77.4% were 2-pointers.

American Performance Insights

American was 326th in the nation last year with 65.4 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 55th with 65.9 points allowed per contest.

The Eagles struggled in terms of rebounding last season, ranking 19th-worst in the nation with 28.2 boards per game. Conversely, they ranked sixth-best in college basketball by allowing just 26.6 boards per game.

Last year American ranked 136th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.6 per game.

Last season the Eagles committed 13.2 turnovers per game (304th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

With 6.4 three-pointers per game, the Eagles ranked 285th in the country. They owned a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 156th in college basketball.

American ranked 128th in the nation by allowing 6.8 treys per contest, but it allowed a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked third-worst in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by American last year, 63.9% of them were two-pointers (74% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% were from beyond the arc (26%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.