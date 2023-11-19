The Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) meet the American Eagles (0-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 2.

Georgetown vs. American Game Information

Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)

  • Amir "Primo" Spears: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

American Top Players (2022-23)

  • Matt Rogers: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Johnny O'Neil: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Elijah Stephens: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Geoff Sprouse: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaxon Knotek: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Georgetown vs. American Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG American AVG American Rank
231st 69.5 Points Scored 65.4 326th
349th 78.1 Points Allowed 65.9 55th
101st 33.0 Rebounds 28.2 340th
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd
324th 5.8 3pt Made 6.4 285th
274th 11.9 Assists 13.6 136th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 13.2 304th

