Georgetown vs. American November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) meet the American Eagles (0-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 2.
Georgetown vs. American Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)
- Amir "Primo" Spears: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
American Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Rogers: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxon Knotek: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Georgetown vs. American Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgetown Rank
|Georgetown AVG
|American AVG
|American Rank
|231st
|69.5
|Points Scored
|65.4
|326th
|349th
|78.1
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|101st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|28.2
|340th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|6.4
|285th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
