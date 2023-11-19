The Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) meet the American Eagles (0-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 2.

Georgetown vs. American Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)

Amir "Primo" Spears: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

American Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Rogers: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Elijah Stephens: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Geoff Sprouse: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxon Knotek: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Georgetown vs. American Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG American AVG American Rank 231st 69.5 Points Scored 65.4 326th 349th 78.1 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 101st 33.0 Rebounds 28.2 340th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 324th 5.8 3pt Made 6.4 285th 274th 11.9 Assists 13.6 136th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 13.2 304th

