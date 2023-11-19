How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA schedule should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those nine games is the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Brooklyn Nets.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Brooklyn Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers travel to face the Nets on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 6-6
- PHI Record: 9-3
- BKN Stats: 114.3 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (16th)
- PHI Stats: 120.4 PPG (third in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -3.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -160
- BKN Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 223.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Toronto Raptors face the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons look to pull off a road win at the Raptors on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TSN and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 5-7
- DET Record: 2-11
- TOR Stats: 108.3 PPG (27th in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- DET Stats: 109.8 PPG (25th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -6.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -250
- DET Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 217.5 points
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Indiana Pacers play host to the Orlando Magic
The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Pacers on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 7-4
- ORL Record: 7-5
- IND Stats: 126.5 PPG (first in NBA), 123.4 Opp. PPG (29th)
- ORL Stats: 107.8 PPG (28th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: IND -4.5
- IND Odds to Win: -190
- ORL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 233.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets hit the road the Cavaliers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 6-6
- DEN Record: 9-3
- CLE Stats: 110.3 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (10th)
- DEN Stats: 114.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -2.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -145
- CLE Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 216.5 points
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings
The Kings look to pull off a road win at the Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and NBCS-CA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 9-3
- SAC Record: 7-4
- DAL Stats: 123.4 PPG (second in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (25th)
- SAC Stats: 115.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -1.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -115
- SAC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 245.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies face the Boston Celtics
The Celtics travel to face the Grizzlies on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-BOS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 2-9
- BOS Record: 10-2
- MEM Stats: 108.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- BOS Stats: 118.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Utah Jazz host the Phoenix Suns
The Suns take to the home court of the Jazz on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 4-8
- PHO Record: 6-6
- UTA Stats: 115.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 120.5 Opp. PPG (26th)
- PHO Stats: 115.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -4.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -190
- UTA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 238.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers face the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder take to the home court of the Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 3-9
- OKC Record: 8-4
- POR Stats: 103.9 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (11th)
- OKC Stats: 117.5 PPG (seventh in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -7.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -300
- POR Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 226.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets
The Rockets hope to pick up a road win at the Lakers on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 7-6
- HOU Record: 6-4
- LAL Stats: 112.4 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th)
- HOU Stats: 109.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- LAL Odds to Win: -
- HOU Odds to Win: -
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.