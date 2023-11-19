Entering this week's action, the Green Bay Packers (3-6) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) on Sunday, November 19 at Lambeau Field, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Packers are coming off of a 23-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chargers took on the Detroit Lions in their last outing, losing 41-38.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian Watson WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Yosuah Nijman OT Back Full Participation In Practice Jon Runyan OG Neck Full Participation In Practice Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable Rudy Ford S Biceps Doubtful Rashan Gary LB Shoulder Questionable Kenny Clark DL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Quay Walker LB Groin Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isaiah Spiller RB Illness Questionable Keenan Allen WR Shoulder Questionable Jalen Guyton WR Groin Questionable Donald Parham TE Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Rashawn Slater OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Alohi Gilman S Elbow Full Participation In Practice Joey Bosa OLB Hand Full Participation In Practice Gerald Everett TE Back Out Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Knee Did Not Participate In Practice JT Woods S Illness Out

Packers vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Chargers or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Packers Season Insights

In terms of total yards, the Packers rank 21st in the NFL (311.0 total yards per game) and 11th on the other side of the ball (320.6 total yards allowed per game).

From an offensive perspective, the Packers are posting 19.9 points per game (21st-ranked). They rank 11th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (20.2 points allowed per game).

From an offensive standpoint, the Packers are compiling 208.9 passing yards per game (20th-ranked). They rank seventh in the NFL on defense (187.6 passing yards allowed per game).

Green Bay is putting up 102.1 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (21st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 133.0 rushing yards per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.

At -4, the Packers own the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with eight forced turnovers (29th in NFL) and 12 turnovers committed (13th in NFL).

Packers vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3)

Chargers (-3) Moneyline: Chargers (-160), Packers (+135)

Chargers (-160), Packers (+135) Total: 44 points

Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.