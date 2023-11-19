The San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) play the Washington Huskies (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

San Diego State vs. Washington Game Information

San Diego State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Matt Bradley: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lamont Butler: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Darrion Trammell: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nathan Mensah: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Jaedon LeDee: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Washington Top Players (2022-23)

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Braxton Meah: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Keyon Menifield: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cole Bajema: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jamal Bey: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

San Diego State vs. Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank
186th 71.2 Points Scored 69.2 241st
27th 63.5 Points Allowed 70.3 184th
79th 33.4 Rebounds 31.1 229th
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th
229th 6.9 3pt Made 6.5 274th
186th 12.9 Assists 11.5 304th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.4 316th

