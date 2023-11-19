The San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) play the Washington Huskies (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

San Diego State vs. Washington Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other San Diego State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego State Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Bradley: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamont Butler: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Darrion Trammell: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nathan Mensah: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Jaedon LeDee: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington Top Players (2022-23)

Keion Brooks Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Braxton Meah: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK Keyon Menifield: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Cole Bajema: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jamal Bey: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs. Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank 186th 71.2 Points Scored 69.2 241st 27th 63.5 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 31.1 229th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 6.5 274th 186th 12.9 Assists 11.5 304th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.4 316th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.