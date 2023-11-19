San Diego State vs. Washington November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) play the Washington Huskies (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN2.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
San Diego State vs. Washington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other San Diego State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Diego State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Bradley: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darrion Trammell: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nathan Mensah: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jaedon LeDee: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Braxton Meah: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Keyon Menifield: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cole Bajema: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jamal Bey: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Diego State vs. Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Diego State Rank
|San Diego State AVG
|Washington AVG
|Washington Rank
|186th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|27th
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|31.1
|229th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|11.5
|304th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.