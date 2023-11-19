Sunday's game at T-Mobile Arena has the San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) taking on the Washington Huskies (3-1) at 10:00 PM (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a 75-71 win for San Diego State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

San Diego State vs. Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

San Diego State vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 75, Washington 71

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-4.4)

San Diego State (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

San Diego State Performance Insights

San Diego State scored 71.2 points per game and allowed 63.5 last year, making them 186th in the country on offense and 27th defensively.

Last season, the Aztecs were 79th in the country in rebounds (33.4 per game) and 51st in rebounds conceded (28.9).

San Diego State was 186th in college basketball in assists (12.9 per game) last year.

The Aztecs made 6.9 3-pointers per game and shot 34.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 229th and 146th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, San Diego State was 51st in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and fourth-best in defensive 3-point percentage (28.4%).

San Diego State took 34.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 27.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 65.4% of its shots, with 72.5% of its makes coming from there.

Washington Performance Insights

Last season Washington posted 69.2 points per game (241st-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 70.3 points per contest (184th-ranked).

The Huskies ranked 21st-worst in college basketball with 34.3 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they grabbed 31.1 rebounds per game (229th-ranked in college basketball).

Washington ranked 304th in college basketball with 11.5 dimes per game.

The Huskies ranked 316th in the country with 13.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 143rd with 12.3 forced turnovers per contest.

With 6.5 treys per game, the Huskies ranked 274th in college basketball. They sported a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 323rd in college basketball.

With a 29.7% three-point percentage allowed last year, Washington was 12th-best in the nation. It ranked 140th in college basketball by giving up 6.9 three-pointers per contest.

Of the shots taken by Washington last season, 63.4% of them were two-pointers (73.4% of the team's made baskets) and 36.6% were from beyond the arc (26.6%).

