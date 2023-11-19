Sunday's contest at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena has the UMBC Retrievers (2-2) going head to head against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-3) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-69 victory as our model heavily favors UMBC.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMBC vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMBC vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: UMBC 80, Loyola (MD) 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UMBC vs. Loyola (MD)

Computer Predicted Spread: UMBC (-11.5)

UMBC (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMBC Performance Insights

UMBC scored 74.3 points per game and gave up 72.8 last season, ranking them 115th in college basketball offensively and 261st defensively.

With 31.3 rebounds per game and 31.9 rebounds allowed, the Retrievers were 210th and 231st in the nation, respectively, last season.

With 14.3 assists per game last season, UMBC was 88th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Retrievers were 104th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.0) last season. They were 193rd in 3-point percentage at 33.9%.

Last year, UMBC was 322nd in the country in 3-pointers conceded (8.5 per game) and 11th-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.6%).

UMBC took 60.7% of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.3% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 70.4% of UMBC's baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.6% were 3-pointers.

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

With 67.3 points per game on offense, Loyola (MD) ranked 292nd in the nation last season. Defensively, it allowed 70.6 points per contest, which ranked 195th in college basketball.

With 29.2 rebounds per game, the Greyhounds ranked 306th in the country. They allowed 30.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 130th in college basketball.

Loyola (MD) ranked 109th in college basketball with 13.9 dimes per game.

The Greyhounds averaged 12.8 turnovers per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.2 turnovers per contest (82nd-ranked).

The Greyhounds made 7.6 threes per game (149th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 35.7% shooting percentage (92nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Loyola (MD) was 177th in the country with 7.2 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 317th with a 36.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Loyola (MD) last year, 61.5% of them were two-pointers (69.6% of the team's made baskets) and 38.5% were from beyond the arc (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.