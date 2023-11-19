The UMBC Retrievers (0-1) face the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

UMBC vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

UMBC Top Players (2022-23)

Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

UMBC vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 67.3 292nd 261st 72.8 Points Allowed 70.6 195th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 29.2 306th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 104th 8.0 3pt Made 7.6 149th 88th 14.3 Assists 13.9 109th 15th 9.5 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

