UMBC vs. Loyola (MD) November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The UMBC Retrievers (0-1) face the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
UMBC vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMBC Top Players (2022-23)
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylin Andrews: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Deon Perry: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Golden Dike: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
UMBC vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMBC Rank
|UMBC AVG
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|67.3
|292nd
|261st
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|104th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
