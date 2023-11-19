The USC Trojans (2-1) take the court against the Brown Bears (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the USC vs. Brown matchup.

USC vs. Brown Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

USC vs. Brown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs. Brown Betting Trends (2022-23)

USC went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of 15 Trojans games last season hit the over.

Brown won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

A total of 10 of the Bears' games last year hit the over.

USC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 USC is 21st-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (107th).

With odds of +4000, USC has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.