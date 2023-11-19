Sunday's game between the USC Trojans (2-1) and Brown Bears (1-3) matching up at Galen Center has a projected final score of 78-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored USC, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

USC vs. Brown Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

USC vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 78, Brown 66

Spread & Total Prediction for USC vs. Brown

Computer Predicted Spread: USC (-11.5)

USC (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

USC Performance Insights

Last year, USC was 157th in the nation on offense (72.5 points scored per game) and 96th on defense (67.4 points allowed).

On the glass, the Trojans were 147th in college basketball in rebounds (32.2 per game) last year. They were 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1 per game).

Last season USC was ranked 143rd in the country in assists with 13.5 per game.

The Trojans made 6.5 3-pointers per game and shot 34.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 274th and 162nd, respectively, in college basketball.

USC gave up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 204th and 149th, respectively, in the country.

Last year, USC attempted 67% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75% of USC's baskets were 2-pointers, and 25% were 3-pointers.

Brown Performance Insights

Last season Brown scored 69.6 points per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 69.3 points per contest (150th-ranked).

The Bears were 126th in the nation with 32.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 206th with 31.6 rebounds allowed per game.

Brown averaged 13.8 assists per game, which ranked them 117th in the country.

The Bears averaged 12.6 turnovers per game (258th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.2 turnovers per contest (82nd-ranked).

The Bears sank 8.0 threes per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 34.7% three-point percentage (151st-ranked).

With 7.4 three-pointers conceded per game, Brown ranked 204th in college basketball. It ceded a 35.0% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 264th in college basketball.

Last season Brown took 60.1% two-pointers, accounting for 68.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 39.9% threes (31.7% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.