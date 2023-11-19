The USC Trojans (2-0) play the Brown Bears (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

USC vs. Brown Game Information

USC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

Brown Top Players (2022-23)

  • Paxson Wojcik: 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nana Owusu-Anane: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Kino Lilly Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kalu Anya: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dan Friday: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

USC vs. Brown Stat Comparison (2022-23)

USC Rank USC AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 69.6 224th
96th 67.4 Points Allowed 69.3 150th
147th 32.2 Rebounds 32.5 126th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd
274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.0 104th
143rd 13.5 Assists 13.8 117th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.6 258th

