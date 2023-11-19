The USC Trojans (2-0) play the Brown Bears (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

USC vs. Brown Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

USC Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

Brown Top Players (2022-23)

Paxson Wojcik: 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Nana Owusu-Anane: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Kino Lilly Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Kalu Anya: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Dan Friday: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

USC vs. Brown Stat Comparison (2022-23)

USC Rank USC AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 69.6 224th 96th 67.4 Points Allowed 69.3 150th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 32.5 126th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.0 104th 143rd 13.5 Assists 13.8 117th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.6 258th

