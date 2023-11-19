USC vs. Brown November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The USC Trojans (2-0) play the Brown Bears (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.
USC vs. Brown Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
USC Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
Brown Top Players (2022-23)
- Paxson Wojcik: 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nana Owusu-Anane: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kino Lilly Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kalu Anya: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dan Friday: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
USC vs. Brown Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|USC Rank
|USC AVG
|Brown AVG
|Brown Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|96th
|67.4
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|150th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
