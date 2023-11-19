The No. 16 USC Trojans (2-1) host the Brown Bears (1-3) at Galen Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

USC vs. Brown Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs Brown Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Trojans were 15-15-0 last season.

Brown went 15-9-0 ATS last year.

USC vs. Brown Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total USC 72.5 142.1 67.4 136.7 137.9 Brown 69.6 142.1 69.3 136.7 139.4

Additional USC vs Brown Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Trojans put up were just 3.2 more points than the Bears allowed (69.3).

USC went 10-4 against the spread and 15-2 overall last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.

The Bears averaged only 2.2 more points per game last year (69.6) than the Trojans allowed their opponents to score (67.4).

Brown put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 9-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.4 points.

USC vs. Brown Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) USC 15-15-0 15-15-0 Brown 15-9-0 10-14-0

USC vs. Brown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

USC Brown 15-2 Home Record 7-5 5-5 Away Record 7-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

