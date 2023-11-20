Will A.J. Greer Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will A.J. Greer find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Greer stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Greer has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Kraken this season in one game (two shots).
- Greer has scored one goal on the power play.
- Greer's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Greer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:13
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|8:39
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|9:19
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|5:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|7:01
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|8:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Home
|L 3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.