In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Adam Erne to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Erne stats and insights

Erne is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

Erne has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

