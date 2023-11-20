Will Andrew Mangiapane Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Andrew Mangiapane a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Mangiapane stats and insights
- Mangiapane has scored in three of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Mangiapane has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 66 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Mangiapane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|3:02
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:56
|Home
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
