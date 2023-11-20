For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Andrew Mangiapane a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Kraken?

Mangiapane stats and insights

Mangiapane has scored in three of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Mangiapane has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 66 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:15 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:04 Away L 5-4 SO 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 3:02 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:35 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:56 Home L 3-1

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

