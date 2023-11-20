Andrew Mangiapane will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken meet on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Mangiapane? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane's plus-minus this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is -2.

Mangiapane has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 16 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 16 games this year, Mangiapane has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Mangiapane has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 16 games played.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Mangiapane hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Mangiapane has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 66 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 16 Games 4 9 Points 1 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

