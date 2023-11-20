When the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Anthony Duclair light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Duclair has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken five shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Duclair averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 5-1 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:12 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:48 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 3-1 10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 5-1

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

